Steve Martin and Bette Midler are among stars paying tribute to Diane Keaton

Here is a roundup of some notable reaction to Keaton's death and legacy:

Bette Midler

“She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!” — On Instagram. Middler co-starred with Keaton in “The First Wives Club.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

“Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.” — On Instagram. Williams-Paisley played Keaton's daughter in the “Father of the Bride” films.

Steve Martin

“Loved!” — On the social platform X. Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in “Father of the Bride,” also posted on Instagram an interview exchange in which Short asked Keaton who was sexier, him or Martin. Keaton's response: “I mean, you're both idiots.”

Cynthia Nixon

“When I was a kid, Diane Keaton was my absolute idol. I loved her acting. I loved her vibe. I loved her everything.” — On Instagram. Nixon also recalled working with Keaton on the film “Five Flights Up” as a “dream come true.”

Mandy Moore

“They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was.” — On Instagram. Moore starred opposite Keaton in the 2007 film “Because I Said So.”

Octavia Spencer

“Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion.” — On Instagram.

Ben Stiller

“One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.” — On X.