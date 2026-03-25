Stocks and oil prices keep yo-yoing on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will end

But the moves are shaky, and the S&P 500 during the morning briefly came close to erasing all of an early 1.2% jump. Financial markets have swung sharply since the war began more than three weeks ago, and many of the reversals have struck hour to hour as uncertainty continues to dominate about how long the war will last.

Keeping up that uncertainty on Wednesday: Iran dismissed the U.S. government's 15-point proposal for a ceasefire, and Iranian state television quoted an anonymous official as saying “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met.”

Iran also launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including an assault that sparked a huge fire at Kuwait International Airport, while coming under attack itself. The U.S. military is deploying paratroopers and more Marines to the region.

Optimism, though, was nevertheless evident in financial markets worldwide. Stock indexes climbed more than 1% in London, Paris and Shanghai. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 leaped 2.9%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 3.7% and dropped toward $96 on hopes that a cooldown in fighting could allow oil and natural gas to flow more freely from the Persian Gulf to customers around the world. Many oil tankers are currently stuck outside the Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s coast, and the blockage has sent Brent crude to nearly $120 per barrel at times.

In the bond market, Treasury yields also eased. That could help soften the rise in rates for mortgages and other kinds of borrowing since the beginning of the war. That in turn could lessen the pressure on the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.31% from 4.39% late Tuesday, though it remains well above its 3.97% level from just before the war.

Even gold, which has been one of the investment world’s worst losers through the war, rose. It climbed 3.4% to top $4,550 per ounce.

Gold's price had briefly gotten near $5,400 early this month. That was before Treasury yields rushed higher on worries that high oil prices would drive inflation upward and prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates. When bonds are paying more in interest, they make gold, which pays its investors nothing, less attractive in comparison.

On Wall Street, Arm Holdings soared 19.6% after the U.K. giant announced a suite of chips for data centers and artificial-intelligence technology.

Robinhood Markets leaped 6.5% to help lead U.S. stocks after its board authorized a program to send up to $1.5 billion to shareholders by buying back the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals rose 5.5% after Merck said it would buy the oncology company in an all-cash deal valuing it at $6.7 billion. Merck rose 2.9%.

On the losing end of Wall Street was On Holding. The Swiss company that sells On shoes slumped 10.8% after saying its CEO, Martin Hoffmann, is stepping down.

In Hong Kong, Pop Mart International Group tumbled 22.5% after the company behind the popular Labubu dolls reported explosive growth in profit and revenue, but not enough to meet analysts' expectations.

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AP Business Writers Chan Ho-him and Mat Ott contributed.