Stocks drift on Wall Street following latest run at record

But Democrats and Republicans say they remain far apart on a possible compromise.

The morning's trading was notably quiet, with just one stock in the S&P 500 falling more than 2%. Among the biggest gainers in the index was Applied Materials, which rose 4.5%. The tech company reported stronger results for the summer than analysts expected and also gave a better-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.

Friday's drift for the S&P 500 has the index on track for a 0.6% gain for the week. That would be its sixth weekly gain in the last seven, but it would also be the slowest in the last three.

Treasury yields also slowed their big jump from earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.70% from 0.71% late Thursday. It had been at 0.57% just on Monday. It climbed through the week after a couple reports on inflation came in higher than expected and after the U.S. Treasury auctioned off more bonds to help cover the government’s huge deficit.

In Europe, stocks trended lower after Britain said it was imposing a 14-day quarantine on travelers from France, which said it would respond in kind. Tourism and travel stocks were hit particularly hard, such as budget airlines easyJet and IAG.

France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.5%, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.8%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 1.5%.

Asian markets were mixed after China reported its factory output rose 4.8% in July from a year earlier, on par with June's increase. Retail sales fell 1.1%, as consumers remain cautious.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.2% after gyrating earlier in the day, while stocks in Shanghai gained 1.2%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 0.4% to $42.09 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard was down 0.2% at $44.88.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed