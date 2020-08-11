Stocks move higher, pushing S&P 500 closer to record high

Wall Street continues to notch gains even as the broader U.S. economy continues to struggle. While there have been some positive signs, including a jobs report on Friday that showed a larger-than-expected increase in hiring in July, the economy remains hobbled by high unemployment and an uneven reopening by businesses as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has increased in recent weeks. The outlook for an full economic recovery is clouded by worries that the resurgence in infections could force the economy to backtrack.

Unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve to stabilize markets this spring, including ramped-up bond purchases, have made stocks attractive relative to other assets and given traders enough confidence to keep snapping up stocks.

The S&P 500 has roared almost all the way back from a nearly 34% tumble in March. The benchmark index is now within 0.4% of the record high it set in February, before the pandemic slammed the economy into recession.

Meanwhile, investors continue to keep an eye on Washington for a fresh lifeline for the U.S. economy. Talks between Democrats and Republicans on a new economic relief package appear to have stalled. On Saturday, Trump issued executive orders to extend an expired benefit for unemployed workers, among other things. Critics said the moves did not go far enough to support the economy and questioned how they would work.

Uncertainty has grown with widening antagonisms between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies. The two sides are scheduled to hold virtual trade talks at the end of the week.

In overseas markets, Germany's DAX gained 1.7%, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 2.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.3% even after new data showed employment dropped by the most since the global financial crisis in 2009.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.65% from 0.57% late Monday, a big move.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery was up 1% to $42.37 per barrel. Brent crude oil for October delivery was up 0.6% to $45.24 per barrel.