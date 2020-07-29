Wall Street drifts higher ahead of Fed announcement

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 12.7% for one of the market’s biggest gains after it reported an even bigger jump in profit from April through June than Wall Street expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue through 2020. It’s notable because many companies have been pulling their forecasts and declining to offer any given all the uncertainty in the economy created by the pandemic.

Analysts say investors are paying even more attention to companies’ forecasts and what they say about future business trends, when offered, than how they performed during the spring. Investors seem to be willing to look past the recent, steep drops in profit because of the pandemic that no one could have predicted.

Boston Scientific rose 3.4%, and Starbucks gained 4.5% after the companies offered their own better-than-expected results.

Big technology CEOs, meanwhile, are scheduled to testify at a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on whether they've grown too big and harm competition.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company have been some of the market’s strongest stocks through the pandemic, much as they’ve been for the last several years, on investors’ expectations that they can continue to grow almost regardless of what the economy does.

Their stocks have grown so valuable that they can sway the S&P 500 and other indexes almost by themselves. Those four, plus Microsoft, account for nearly 22% of the S&P 500’s total value.

The big tech-oriented stocks have had a few stumbles in recent weeks, but they remain far ahead of the rest of the market. Amazon added 0.6% Wednesday, Apple rose 0.8%, Facebook gained 0.8% and the Class A shares of Alphabet were up 0.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked down to 0.57% from 0.58% late Tuesday.

Gold extended its record run and rose 0.5% to $1,954.00 per ounce after touching $1,960.00 earlier in the morning.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.7% to $41.31 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 0.8% to $43.94 per barrel.

Overseas stock markets were mixed. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.1%, but stocks in Shanghai rose 2.1%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX lost 0.2%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in London added 0.3%.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as reports of dismal company earnings add to pessimism over the widespread economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

