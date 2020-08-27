Stocks rise after Fed says rates could stay low for longer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 263 points, or 0.9%, at 28,595, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Earlier in the morning, a separate report showed the pace of layoffs sweeping the country remains incredibly high but may be slowing. A little more than 1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, which was a slight dip from the slightly more than 1.1 million the prior week.

In another report, the government also said that the economy looks like it shrank at an annual rate of 31.7% in the spring quarter. That would be the sharpest quarterly drop on record, but it's not as bad as the Commerce Department's earlier estimate of 32.9%.

In European stock markets, the German DAX lost 0.2%, and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1%. The FTSE 100 in London was virutally flat.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%, and South Korea's Kospi lost 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8%, and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.6%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 0.9% to $43.02 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1% to $45.68 per barrel.