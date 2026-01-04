Streaking Jaguars clinch AFC South title with a 41-7 drubbing of Titans

The Jaguars (13-4) clinched their third division title in nine years, swept the Titans (3-14) for the third time in four seasons and topped a dozen wins for just the second time in the team’s 31-year history.

Jacksonville, though, will have to wait several hours to learn its postseason seeding and opponent. The Jaguars could land the AFC’s No. 1 seed but more likely will end up as the third and host Buffalo or the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

No one should want to play the Jaguars, who have won eight in a row and nine of 10 since their bye. And Lawrence has been the hottest quarterback in the league during the streak.

He completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards against Tennessee, with TDs to Brenton Strange, Parker Washington and Quintin Morris. After a lackluster opening possession, Lawrence picked apart the Titans’ depleted secondary and watched most of the fourth quarter from the sideline.

Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward also spent much of the game on the bench. Ward landed on his right shoulder while scrambling for a 7-yard touchdown on the Titans’ opening drive and returned wearing a sling in the second half.

Journeyman backup Brandon Allen replaced him and was mostly ineffective, completing 11 of 23 passes for 44 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Antonio Johnson picked off Allen’s third down pass over the middle in the second quarter and took it 58 yards the other way.

It was the 22nd interception of the season for Jacksonville and broke the previous team record set in 2017.

Lawrence, meanwhile, closed the regular season with 38 total TDs — 29 passing and nine rushing. Blake Bortles had a combined 37 in 2015. Lawrence also passed Bortles (17,646) for the second-most passing yards in team history. He now trails only Mark Brunell (25,698 yards).

Lawrence played into the fourth quarter so he could top 4,000 yards passing for the third time in his professional career. He got a nice ovation while exiting following a 23-yard completion to Washington.

Another long kick for Little

Jacksonville's Cam Little kicked a 67-yard field goal to end the first half, giving him the two longest kicks in NFL history in the same season. Little set the record with a 68-yarder at the Las Vegas Raiders in early November. Little also drilled a 70-yarder in the preseason.

Finale for Titans interim coach

Mike McCoy finished 2-9 as Tennessee’s interim coach. The former Jaguars assistant replaced Brian Callahan in mid-October following a 1-5 start. Now the Titans will look to hire their next head coach and someone who can continue Ward’s development.

Key injuries

Titans guards Kevin Zeitler (quadriceps) and Corey Levin (biceps) were ruled out after sustaining injuries.

Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who signed a three-year contract extension this week, injured his right knee in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Greg Newsome II (shoulder) and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (concussion evaluation) left the game for tests but returned.

Up next

Titans will continue their search for a new coach.

Jaguars expect to be back at EverBank Stadium next week for a home game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl