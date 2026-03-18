Strikes hit world's largest natural gas field in Iran, and Tehran retaliates with more attacks

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all denounced the Iranian attacks targeting their natural gas fields, with Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat saying assaults on the kingdom meant “what little trust there was before has completely been shattered.”

It remains unclear what steps the Gulf Arab states might take militarily as they’ve sought not to enter combat alongside the United States and Israel in the war, now in its third week. While Israel did not claim the South Pars gas field attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz promised more “surprises” after saying it killed Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, in an earlier airstrike as it works to decapitate the leadership of Tehran’s theocracy.

Iran condemned the strike on South Pars, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.”

In Washington, President Donald Trump said that Israel would not attack South Pars again, but warned on social media that if Iran continued striking Qatar’s energy infrastructure, the U.S. would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran,” Trump said on social media.

Oil prices surges amid attacks on major energy supplies

The United States was informed about Israel’s plans to strike Iran’s massive South Pars natural gas field, but did not take part in it, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, would not say if the Trump administration agreed with the Israeli decision to attack the gas field — part of the world’s largest such resource and a pillar of Iran’s energy supplies.

Iran escalated strikes on its Persian Gulf neighbors’ energy facilities, hitting gas facilities in Qatar after Israel launched the attack against the South Pars offshore natural gas field it shares with Doha. Qatar in response ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours.

Tehran also struck the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the United Arab Emirates, which the government there called a “dangerous escalation” in the Islamic Republic’s war against Israel and the United States. Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.

The attacks on Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are ratcheting up pressure on the Gulf Arab states, which have been defending against Iranian attacks since the war began on Feb. 28 but haven’t taken any offensive action against Iran as their military bases, civilian sites and energy operations have come under attack.

The price of oil surged another 5% to over $108 a barrel on international markets as Iran continued to squeeze the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel — through which one-fifth of the world’s oil travels.

As the Trump administration looks for ways to boost oil supplies, the Treasury Department eased sanctions on Venezuela Wednesday, saying U.S. companies will be allowed to do business with the country's state-owned oil and gas company.

A day earlier, Israel killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by unleashing missile strikes against Israel. Israel said an Iranian missile hit the occupied West Bank, marking the territory’s first fatalities during the Iran war, though missile debris has damaged homes and businesses.

Iran also attacked Saudi Arabia’s vast Eastern Province, home to many of its oil fields, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

First fatalities reported in West Bank during Iran war

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least three people were killed in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Awa as Iran fired missiles toward Israel. At least 13 others were injured. Earlier authorities said at least four people had died, but they adjusted the number as crew assessed the scene.

The Israeli military told The Associated Press an Iranian missile — not shrapnel from an interception — hit in the West Bank. Officials described it as a cluster munition that got past Israel’s air defense system.

Gulf countries' oil facilities

take more hits

Qatar Energy said on X that a missile hit its massive Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility, sparking a fire that caused “extensive” damage before it was extinguished. The company had already halted production there because of Iranian attacks.

The company warned Thursday that additional Iranian missile attacks damaged more liquefied natural gas sites in the energy-rich nation, “causing sizable fires and extensive further damage" but no injuries and crews were battling the blazes.

An attack set a ship ablaze early Thursday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, authorities said. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that “a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile, which has resulted in a fire onboard.”

It said the vessel was just off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. Over 20 vessels have been attacked during the Iran war so far as Tehran tries to effectively close the waterway, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Iran insists the waterway is open, just not to the U.S. or its allies.

Iran launches more multiple-warhead missiles at Israel

Responding to the killing of Larijani, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday it had attacked central Israel with multiple-warhead missiles that have a better chance of evading defense systems.

Larijani a senior policy adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in January for his role “coordinating” Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei expressed condolences for the slaying of Larijani, saying in a statement published in Iranian media that his killing "shows the extent of his importance and the hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him.”

The younger Khamenei has not made a public appearance since his father was killed in the war’s opening salvos, during which he reportedly was also wounded.

More than 1,300 people in Iran have been killed during the war. Israeli strikes have displaced more than 1 million Lebanese — roughly 20% of the population — according to the Lebanese government, which says 968 people have been killed.

In Israel, 14 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed.

___

Metz reported from Ramallah, West Bank, and Watson from San Diego. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, Darlene Superville, Aamer Mahdani and Michelle L. Price in Washington, and Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut contributed to this report.