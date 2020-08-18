Strong quake jolts central Philippines, no damage known yet

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the 6.5 magnitude quake that hit an area about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the coastal town of Cataingan in Masbate province at a depth of about a kilometer (half a mile).

Renato Solidum, who heads the government institute, said there was no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake, which was set off by movement in the Philippine Fault.