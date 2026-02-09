Student is shot in a Maryland high school and another student is in custody, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A student was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday and another student was in custody, police said.
The student who was shot was found with one gunshot wound in a hallway and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Rockville City Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
The suspect was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.
“At this time, there is no further threat to public safety,” police said.
Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.
Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland's most populous.
