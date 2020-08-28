Study: MLB nets small gain in diversity hiring, led by women

This final grades were calculated slightly differently this year. For the first time, the grade included hiring practices for team CEO/presidents and team vice presidents, which hurts MLB's final score. Lapchick said that would be the case for most every American sport.

“Baseball improved in a lot of areas,” Lapchick said. “It's the leadership at the top that still needs to be addressed.”

MLB received an A-plus grade for race in a few areas, including the MLB central office, players and coaches. The league also received an A-plus grade for diversity initiatives.

On 2020's opening day, 39.8% of the league's players were of color, was down from 41% the past two years. Only 7.5% of opening day rosters consisted of Black players, the lowest percentage the study has recorded since it was started in 1991.

The Seattle Mariners had nine Black players on its roster, tops in the majors.

The diversity study is usually released on April 15 for baseball's Jackie Robinson Day, but baseball moved the celebration to Friday because of the coronavirus-disrupted schedule. MLB shifted Jackie Robinson Day to Friday, and the study was delayed until then.

The study says MLB's first-year player draft is providing signs that Black players might increase at the big-league level. Over the past nine seasons, more than 17% of first-round picks have been African Americans.

Six of MLB's 30 managers are Black or Latino, an increase from five a year ago. There are only four minority general managers.

