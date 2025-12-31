Sudan advances at Africa Cup despite defeat and war at home

Both teams were already assured of advancing before their Group E match Wednesday. Sudan progressed despite the complication of playing all its qualification games away from home as the country contends with a brutal war and humanitarian crisis.

“This is good for all Sudanese,” said Sudan coach James Appiah, whose team next faces 2021 champion Senegal in the last 16 in Tangier on Saturday.

Burkina Faso made a better start and the Stallions duly took the lead through Lassina Traoré in the 16th.

Sudan had a great opportunity to level when Burkinabe ’keeper Hervé Koffi bundled over Al Gozoli Nooh in the penalty area, but Nooh missed the resulting spot kick.

The Sudanese fans, who were in a majority at the Stade Mohammed V stadium, tried rallying the team. Yasir Mozamil was just wide, and Amar Abdallah missed another good chance for Sudan.

Arsène Kouassi sealed the Stallions win with a late goal as Burkina Faso finished second in the group.

Algeria wins

Algeria, already assured of topping the group, signed off before its last-16 meeting with Congo with a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea, which finished with three defeats.

Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza scored in the first half for Algeria.

Veteran forward Emilio Nsue – playing for the first time legally in the Africa Cup – scored a brilliant consolation for the National Thunder in the second half. The 35-year-old Nsue was the top scorer at the last edition, but FIFA in 2024 ruled he was never eligible over his 11 years playing for Equatorial Guinea. He was finally cleared to play in March this year.

Cameroon and Ivory Coast in action

Five-time winner Cameroon and defending champion Ivory Coast were chasing top spot in Group F later Wednesday.

Cameroon plays Mozambique, and Ivory Coast faces Gabon.

Mozambique could also top the group, while Gabon is already eliminated.

