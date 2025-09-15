Summit leads to little action after Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha

However, significant differences among the nations likely blunted any attempt at cooperation.

Condemnations came from countries that Israel considers enemies, like Iran. Meanwhile, the nations that have diplomatic recognition deals with Israel were reluctant to sever those ties. Monday was the fifth anniversary of the signing by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates of the Abraham Accords that marked their formal recognition of Israel.

“Condemnations will not stop the missiles. Declarations will not free Palestine," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. “Severe, punitive actions must be put in place.”

Qatar's ruler offers fiery speech

Qatar’s ruling emir opened the summit by accusing Israel of not caring about its hostages in Gaza and instead working to ”ensure Gaza is no longer livable.” Israel has said the goals of its war include bringing all the hostages back and defeating Hamas.

“If Israel wishes to assassinate the Hamas leaders, why then engage in negotiations?” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani asked. “If you wish to insist on the liberation of hostages, why then do they assassinate all negotiators?”

The speech was unusually fiery for the 45-year-old ruler of Qatar, which has served as key mediator in ceasefire talks.

“There is no room to deal with such a party that’s cowardly and treacherous,” he added. “Those who work consistently to assassinate the party in these negotiations will certainly do everything to ensure the failure of these negotiations. When they claim that they seek the liberation of hostages, that’s a mere lie.”

Sheikh Tamim also denounced Israel over what he called the “genocide” it is committing in Gaza — an assessment offered by multiple others at the summit. Israel vehemently denies it is committing genocide. It says Hamas is prolonging the war by not surrendering and releasing the hostages.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel “should also be squeezed economically, as previous experience shows that such steps yield results.”

Iran, which hit a base in Qatar in June, is attending the summit

After the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June, Iran struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major hub for American forces — a move that angered Qatar. Nevertheless, Iran sent President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend Monday's meeting, where he urged other nations to “isolate the aggressor.”

Pezeshkian did not touch on Iran's attack on Qatar but did mention Israel's war on Iran in June. He also warned that any country in the region could be next.

“The attack on Doha changed lots of miscalculations and wrong ideas," he said. "It showed that no Arab or Muslim country is safe from the aggression of the regime in Tel Aviv. Tomorrow it can be any Arab or Muslim capital’s turn.”

Before the summit, analysts floated possibly closing airspace to Israeli flights or downgrading ties with Israel. A final statement from the meeting, however, only called on states to “take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people.”

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, held its own meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Its members decided to take steps “to activate the mechanisms of joint defense and the Gulf deterrence capabilities,” they said in a statement, without elaborating.

Qatar has been key in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

Qatar, an energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula that hosted the 2022 World Cup, long has served as an intermediary in conflicts. For years, it has hosted Hamas’ political leadership at the request of the U.S., providing a channel for Israel to negotiate with the militant group that has controlled Gaza for years.

But as the Israel-Hamas war has raged on, Qatar increasingly has been criticized by hard-liners within Netanyahu’s government. Netanyahu himself has vowed to strike all those who organized the Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023. And since last week's strike, the Israeli leader has doubled down on saying Qatar remains a possible target if Hamas leaders are there.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Israel on Monday for meetings with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials to express America's concern over the attack on Qatar and talk about Israel's planned new offensive on Gaza City. Rubio planned to pay a quick visit to Qatar on Tuesday as the administration seeks to ease tensions between its two close allies.

Rubio declined to address Israel's strike while speaking to journalists in Jerusalem, but he said America wanted to work with all its partners in the region to stop Hamas and reach a ceasefire in the war.

“We’re going to continue to encourage Qatar to play a constructive role in that regard,” Rubio said.

Netanyahu again added that Israel's decision to attack Qatar “was a wholly independent decision by us.”

Netanyahu faces increasing pressure from the Israeli public to end the war and bring home the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed by Israel to still be alive.

The Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and led to the abduction of 251.

Israel’s ensuing offensives in Gaza have killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says around half of those killed were women and children.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals. The U.N. and independent experts view its figures as the most reliable estimate of war casualties. Israel disputes them but has not provided its own.