Suns top Mavs to finish 8-0 in bubble, but fail to advance

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t looking," he said. “I’m not ashamed to tell you we’ve all been thinking about it. I just told them to focus on the game and here I am — I probably looked at it right after I said it to them.”

Booker has been a breakout star in the bubble. The guard has averaged 30.5 points while shooting 50%t from the field. He was more concerned about team goals after the game.

“We had one objective — to get better — and we did that," Booker said. “I think we approached this with the right mindset from the beginning, from practices, from training camp in Phoenix, from the first two weeks we got down here, everybody was locked in on all cylinders.”

Dallas was already locked into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the starters played limited minutes. Luka Doncic, who had averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the bubble, finished with 18 points in just over 13 minutes. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas' 7-foot-4 reserve center, had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

The Mavericks had hoped to perform better heading into the playoffs.

“Today was disappointing,” Mavericks guard J.J. Barea said. “We didn’t show up. Our goal was to make it to the playoffs. So we’re here now and we’ve got to get ready for it.”

Phoenix shot 66% in the first half to take a 76-57 lead. Booker scored 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting before the break. Their biggest lead was 28 points.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: F/C Kristaps Porzingis sat out with a left heel injury. ... Marjanovic got his fifth start of the season. ... Seth Curry had missed three of the previous five games with right leg soreness. He finished with eight points in just over 20 minutes of action.

Suns: Beat the Mavericks 117-115 in the bubble on August 2. ... Shot at least 50 percent in each of the first three quarters. ... Committed just six turnovers. ... Ricky Rubio had 12 assists. ... Mikal Bridges scored 14 points.

SUNS DNA

The Suns averaged 122 points in the eight games.

“You saw our DNA on display,” Williams said. “That’s who we are, from the first day of practice in training camp we’ve been playing that way. And we understood all along for us to win that’s the way we’d have to play. I’m proud of the guys that have played that hard for us all season long.”

QUOTABLE

Suns G Jevon Carter on losses earlier in the season costing the Suns a chance to control their playoff chances: “There’s no point. We lost games. Whatever happened back then there’s no point talking about it now. We can’t change the past.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play the Los Angeles Clippers next week in the playoffs.

Suns: Either season over or will be in a play-in game against Memphis on Saturday. ___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dallas Mavericks' Josh Reaves (23) and Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric (20) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Dallas Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9) knocks the ball away from Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Dallas Mavericks' Josh Reaves (23) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Elie Okobo (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter (4) drives past Dallas Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric (20) brings the ball down the court as Dallas Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Phoenix Suns' Elie Okobo (2) brings the ball down the court past Dallas Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter, right, heads to the basket past Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic (51) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis