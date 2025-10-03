Supreme Court will consider overturning Hawaii's strict ban on guns on private property

The court will consider Hawaii's law that bans guns on private property like stores and hotels unless the owner has specifically allowing them, verbally or with a sign.

The case isn't aimed at its restrictions on guns in other places, like beaches, parks and restaurants that serve alcohol.

State attorneys argue that they’ve already loosened its concealed-carry permit regulations to align with the high court’s 2022 ruling. They say its new law strikes a reasonable balance between gun rights and public safety.

A judge blocked the Hawaii law after it was challenged in court by a gun rights group and three people from Maui. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely reversed that decision and allowed Hawaii to enforce the law.

The gun-safety group Everytown urged the court to uphold the measure. “The Ninth Circuit was absolutely right to say it’s constitutional to prohibit guns on private property unless the owner says they want guns there,” said Janet Carter, managing director of Second Amendment litigation.

Four other states have laws banning guns in areas often referred to as sensitive locations, though similar presumptive restrictions for guns on private property have been blocked elsewhere, including in New York.

The Supreme Court had previously declined a push from gun-rights groups to fully strike down the New York law.

The conservative-majority court's 2022 ruling also found modern gun regulations must fit within historical traditions, a major shift in the country's gun law landscape.

Since then, the justices have struck down a ban on bump stocks from Trump’s first term but upheld another on ghost guns imposed under then-President Joe Biden. The court has also upheld a law intended to protect domestic violence victims.

