Supreme Court will consider overturning strict Hawaii law regulating where people can carry guns

The Supreme Court says it will consider overturning a Hawaii law that imposes strict regulations on where people can carry guns
Credit: AP

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider overturning a Hawaii law that imposes strict regulations on where people can carry guns.

The Trump administration had urged the justices to take the case, arguing the law violates the court’s 2022 ruling that found people have a right to carry firearms in public under the Second Amendment.

The Hawaii law bans guns on private property unless the owner has specifically allowed them. It also prohibits firearms in places like beaches, parks, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

State attorneys argue that they’ve already loosened its concealed-carry permit regulations to align with the high court’s 2022 ruling. They say its new restrictions strike a reasonable balance between gun rights and public safety.

A judge blocked the Hawaii law after it was challenged in court by a gun rights group and three people from Maui. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely reversed that decision and allowed Hawaii to enforce the law.

