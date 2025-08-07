Suspect who 'ambushed' two Pennsylvania state troopers in shooting is dead, official says

Paris said the two troopers, whose full names were not immediately released, "were dispatched to check the welfare of an individual. And there was additional information about shots being fired. We will have more information about the specifics of how that call came in. But upon their arrival, they were immediately fired upon and ambushed. They are very lucky to be alive.”

One trooper applied a tourniquet to another and a third trooper was able to help rescue them, Paris said.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thompson. That is about 163 miles (262 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Angelica Howell, a deputy coroner in Susquehanna County, said shortly after 3 p.m. that she was on her way to where the shooting occurred. Howell said authorities did not indicate whether there was more than one person dead when they asked the coroner’s office to respond.

“I can tell you that the actor is deceased and more information will be released specifically about what happened today," Paris said. The troopers' police vehicles were hit by multiple bullets, he said.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick said in a social media post that he was monitoring the developing situation. He also expressed empathy for the troopers who were shot.

“Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge,” McCormick posted.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said on X that he was “relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition.”