Svechnikov's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers 4-1

The 20-year-old Svechnikov beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game's first goal less than 5 minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho — who assisted on all three of Svechnikov's goals.

Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, following Svechnikov's second goal 71 seconds later for a 3-1 lead in a sequence that put Carolina ahead for good.