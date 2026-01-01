Sweden beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey group finale

“We knew it would be hard game,” Swedish forward Milton Gastrin said. “They were better at the start, but we kept it together and took over a bit in the second and scored some goals. We played like a team the whole way, and I think we did that better than they did, which is probably why we won.”

Sweden will face Latvia in the quarterfinals, while the second-place American awaited the result of the Group B finale between Canada and Finland.

Chase Reid, Will Zellers and Teddy Stiga scored for the United States. Brady Knowling stopped 23 shots in his tournament debut before giving way to Nick Kempf. The Americans lost for the first time in four games in the tournament.

“They’re a pretty good team and we didn’t play our best,” Reid said. “We’ll see them again, and we’ll get them back. I feel like we can play the same way, but we didn’t bring our best game tonight. We took a lot of undisciplined penalties that we didn’t need to take, but it’s a learning lesson and we’ll come back stronger.”

Earlier, Switzerland beat Slovakia 3-2 to finish third in Group A, and Chechia topped Latvia 4-2 in Group B for its third straight win since an opening loss to Canada.

