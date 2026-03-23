Sweet 16 mixes some surprise teams with chalk favorites. Here's 16 numbers to know about next round

National championships won by UConn's Alex Karaban, the only player remaining from the Huskies' 2023 and 2024 title teams.

Number of times border rivals Iowa and Nebraska will square off this season. The Hawkeyes won 57-52 in Iowa City on Feb. 17 and the Cornhuskers won 84-75 in overtime in Lincoln on March 8. This will be the biggest of the 45 all-time meetings.

4

Average 3-pointers per game by Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, who leads the nation in accuracy from deep at 49.3%.

5

All five Michigan starters scored in double figures in a second-round win over Saint Louis, the first time that's happened in 59 games since a win at Southern California last season.

6

30-point games by Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr., most among players in the Sweet 16. He had 36 in a second-round win over High Point.

7

Houston's consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16, the longest active streak. The Cougars are still looking for their first national championship after losing in the 2025 title game.

8