Sydney Sweeney box-office hit 'The Housemaid' to get a sequel

“The Housemaid” has been a hit at the holiday box office, grossing more than $75 million and $133 million worldwide in 17 days of release. The psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig cost a modest $35 million to make.

Lionsgate said “The Housemaid's Secret” is being developed with the aim of Feig and Sweeney returning, including Sweeney as an executive producer. “The Housemaid” screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine is writing the sequel.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman, in a statement.

“The Housemaid” has handed Sweeney a major box-office victory after a disappointing result for her awards-hopeful boxing drama “Christy” in November. That film grossed only $2 million worldwide. In “The Housemaid,” Sweeney stars a live-in housemaid hired by a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.