Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lee Majors and more react to the death of Chuck Norris

Here's what some are saying, in their own words:

Jean-Claude Van Damme

“Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten,” the actor, via Instagram.

Dolph Lundgren

“Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend,” the actor, on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone

“I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family,” his “Expendables 2” co-star, via Instagram.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Chuck was an icon. I am grateful that I was able to work with him in multiple ways over the years, from promoting fitness to sharing the screen together. He was a badass, in real life and in Hollywood. His legend will be with us forever. My thoughts are with his family,” the actor via X.

Lorenzo Lamas

“Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn’t just get wings, he gets even,” the actor, via X.

Lee Majors

“I know the millions of fans across the world are feeling this loss too, but for me, it’s deeply personal. I had the honor of working alongside him, sharing moments I’ll never forget. He wasn’t just a legend on screen he was a kind, strong, and genuine soul off of it. I’m really going to miss you, my friend. Hey Chuck… maybe you can teach the good Lord a few karate moves — I know He’ll get a kick out of them,” the actor on Instagram.

Joe Piscopo

“Just heard that the Legend — The Man — Mr. Chuck Norris has passed away. I was honored to work with Chuck. It was a life changing and treasured experience that I will hold dearly in my heart forever," the actor, via X.

Mike Huckabee

“He was humble & kind. I’ll never forget a visit we made to a Veterans Home in New Hampshire. Chuck & Gena graciously visited with every veteran, listening & caring. Most of these veterans idolized Chuck Norris. He & Gena were patient, warm, & compassionate. When we got in the vehicle after the visit, I looked over at them & they were both weeping having been touched by these aging US veterans & their stories,” the U.S. ambassador to Israel, via X.

Priscilla Presley

“I’m so sad to hear that my Karate instructor and friend Chuck Norris has passed away. He will be forever missed,” the actor on Instagram.

Morgan Fairchild

“I’m so sorry to hear of our loss of Chuck, who I considered a friend for many years. We were in Taiwan in ’87 (I think) to accept Golden Horse Awards, and we bonded there. It didn’t hurt that I loved martial arts! He was always a real gentleman every time I ran into him. My condolences to his family & friends,” the actor on X.

Geraldo Rivera

“They used to say Chuck Norris is so tough he makes onions cry. Rest in peace, my friend, thank you for all you did in TV, movies and life. You were a gentleman, faithful and patriotic, and I was honored to meet you," the TV personality via X.