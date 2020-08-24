Taiwan orders Alibaba to sell stake in e-commerce platform

The user agreement for Taobao Taiwan gives permission to “send the member’s transaction data back to the Alibaba Group server in China,” the ministry said. “There may be an information security risk.”

Alibaba’s 29% stake in British Claddagh Venture Investment Ltd. is below the 30% legal limit, the ministry said. But it said the shareholder structure allows Alibaba to control the British venture by vetoing decisions.

Alibaba has six months to “withdraw the investment,” the order said.

Alibaba Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan is among governments that have imposed curbs on the use of telecom equipment from Huawei Technologies Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of switching gear.

In the United States, the White House is pressing the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the short-video app due to concerns it might transfer users’ information to China. President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping but vague order barring U.S. companies from dealing with TikTok and WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging service.