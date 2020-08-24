Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

British Claddagh has six months to ask permission to operate as a Chinese company or else “withdraw the investment,” the ministry said. It gave no indication what restrictions that new status might bring but said the company faces a fine of up to 410,000 New Taiwan dollars ($14,000) if it fails to comply.

Alibaba Group, headquartered in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, is the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume.

Alibaba’s 29% stake in British Claddagh is below the 30% legal limit, but the shareholding structure allows the Chinese company to control it by vetoing decisions, the ministry said.

Alibaba Group declined to comment.

Taiwan also is among governments that have imposed curbs on the use of telecom equipment from Huawei Technologies Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of switching gear. The U.S. government has declared Huawei a security risk, which the company denies, and is lobbying allies to avoid its technology as they upgrade to next-generation telecom networks.

Meanwhile, the White House is pressing the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the short-video app due to concerns it might transfer users’ information to China. President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping but vague order barring U.S. companies from dealing with TikTok and WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging service.