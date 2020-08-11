Taiwan says virus aid sent quietly to avoid Beijing protests

Taiwan has brought its virus outbreak under control, and Wu said the island has donated 51 million masks overseas, including 10 million to the U.S., along with other items of personal protective equipment. He did not name the other countries to which Taiwan has made quiet donations or give other details.

Just 15 countries maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and China has sought to peel away its remaining allies.

Wu said Chinese pressure to accept political conditions for bringing Taiwan under Beijing's control has made life “increasingly difficult."

However, acquiescence would merely turn Taiwan into another Hong Kong, Wu said, referring to recent arrests of media figures and pro-democracy activists under a new national security law being enforced in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

“We know this is not just about Taiwan's status, but about sustaining democracy in the face of authoritarian aggression," Wu said.

Azar described “political bullying" over Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization in 2018 that blocked a million-dollar Taiwanese contribution that would have helped combat an Ebola outbreak in Congo.

“Especially during a pandemic, but at all times, international organizations should not be places to play politics," Azar said.

While the U.S. maintains only unofficial ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, it remains the island's most important ally and provider of defensive arms. A 2018 U.S. law urged Washington to send increasingly high-level officials to Taiwan in contrast to past years when such visits were extremely rare. Thus, Azar is the highest-level American official to visit Taiwan since their break in formal diplomatic ties in 1979.

Relations between China and the U.S. have deteriorated over issues ranging from the South China Sea to TikTok, Hong Kong and trade. In a throwback to the Cold War, the two recently ordered tit-for-tat closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu and rhetorical sniping has become a daily occurrence.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Azar met with Wu on Tuesday during the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei in 1979. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, second from left, speaks at the start of a meeting with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, standing at right, in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Azar met with Wu on Tuesday during the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei in 1979. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, left, speaks, along with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the start of their meeting in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Azar met with Wu on Tuesday during the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei in 1979. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying