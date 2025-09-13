Taliban claim an agreement is reached with US envoys on a prisoner swap as they seek better ties

The Taliban released photographs from their talks, showing their foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, with President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler.

On the issue of prisoners, Boehler “confirmed that the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees,” the Taliban statement said. No information was provided on how many people are being held in each country, who they are or why they were imprisoned.

The meeting came after the Taliban, in March, released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist. He was the third detainee freed by the Taliban since Trump took office.

The talks also came after the Taliban sharply criticized Trump’s new travel ban that bars Afghans from entering the United States.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

___