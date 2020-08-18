Tatum, Brown lead Celtics past 76ers in Game 1

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run that included seven points by Brown to take a 92-86 lead, and Boston pushed the lead to 10 before the 76ers made a final push. Philadelphia cut Boston's lead to 103-100 on a 3-pointer by Josh Richardson with 59 seconds remaining, but the Celtics made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. ... Tobias Harris had seven assists in the first half and finished with eight. ... Horford was called for a Flagrant 1 in the fourth quarter for a foul against Jaylen Brown. Horford corralled Brown on a drive to the hoop. ... Shot 26 percent in the fourth quarter.

Celtics: Walker scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. ... F Gordon Hayward limped off the court with about three minutes remaining after his foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis' left foot. Coach Brad Stevens said it was a sprained ankle.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet Wednesday in Game 2.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) goes up for a shot as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris defends during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) drives between Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) and Mike Scott (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis, left, goes up for a shot as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis