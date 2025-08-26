Breaking: Butler County sheriff within legal rights to hold ICE detainees civilly, Ohio AG opinion says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

It’s a love story and, baby, she said yes: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

Arts & Entertainment
By JOCELYN NOVECK – AP National Writer
38 minutes ago
It's a love story and, baby, she said yes: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, they announced Tuesday.

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram, the superstar singer and football player revealed their engagement, the fairytale culmination of a courtship that for two years has thrilled and fascinated millions around the world, but especially Swifties, the pop star’s enormous and ardent fan base.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick.

Kelce was a famous football player when they met — a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl champion — but Swift’s unique level of fame catapulted him into a different orbit entirely. Their relationship was documented in countless shots of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos of Kelce dancing along at Swift’s Eras concert tour as it traveled the globe.

