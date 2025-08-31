Taylor Townsend fails to covert 8 match points, falls to Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open

But Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, erased seven match points in the tiebreaker, broke Townsend's serve twice in the third set and advanced to face No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

Townsend hugged Krejcikova at the net, then sat in her sideline chair and began crying before leaving the court to a standing ovation as she dabbed her eyes with a towel.

In her first 31st Grand Slam appearance, Townsend has never been closer to reaching the last eight. She lost to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in 2019 in her only other fourth-round appearance.

Townsend remains in the women's doubles tournament as the No. 1-seeded team with Katerina Siniakova — who won a career Grand Slam in doubles with Krejcikova during their partnership.

