Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

The shootings late Tuesday were largely caught on cellphone video and posted online. The shooting by police on Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down, was also caught on cellphone video. That shooting made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Three nights later, Rittenhouse was armed and on the streets of Kenosha, saying that he was protecting businesses from protesters, according to widely circulating cellphone footage.

The criminal complaint said that Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, following Rittenhouse into a used car lot, where he threw a plastic bag at the gunman and attempted to take the weapon from him. The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back — which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver — and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.

Rittenouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell, according to the complaint and video footage. Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who appeared to be holding a gun, was then shot in the left arm after approaching Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Lin Wood, said Thursday that the teenager was acting in self-defense.

“From my standpoint, it’s important that the message be clear to other Americans who are attacked that there will be legal resources available in the event false charges are brought against them,” he said. “Americans should never be deterred from exercising their right of self-defense.”

Kenosha police faced questions about their interactions with the gunman on Tuesday night. According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air, as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the gunman likely slipped away because the scene was chaotic, with lots of radio traffic and people screaming, chanting and running — conditions he said can cause “tunnel vision” among law officers.

Video taken before the shooting shows police tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle and thanking civilians armed with long guns walking the streets. One of them appears to be Rittenhouse.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday decried how Rittenhouse, whom he described as a vigilante accountable to nobody, could walk away while police talked about finding a knife inside Blake’s vehicle after he was shot in the back.

He said the fact that Rittenhouse and others came to Kenosha to take matters into their own hands “was completely horrifying.”

The state Department of Justice on Friday released new information, including the names of two other officers on the scene when Blake was shot in the back seven times Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated.

State authorities earlier identified the officer who shot Blake as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department. The other two officers were Vincent Arenas, who has been with the department since February 2019 and previously served with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, and Brittany Meronek, who joined the Kenosha police force in January.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute when they attempted to arrest Blake, though they didn’t explain why. Sheskey shot Blake while holding onto his shirt after he and Arenas unsuccessfully used Tasers on him twice, the department said in a Friday news release. State agents later recovered a knife from the floor on the driver’s side of the vehicle, the department said. State authorities did not say Blake threatened anyone with a knife.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that he was upset to learn his son was handcuffed to the hospital bed.

“He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?” said his father, also named Jacob Blake.

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that all hospitalized patients in police custody are restrained unless undergoing medical procedures, and that it was working “to ensure a safe and humane environment for Mr. Blake.”

___

Scott Bauer reported from Madison. Associated Press reporters Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin; Don Babwin and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed, as did news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York.

___

For AP coverage of racial injustice issues: https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with another armed civilian. Prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 charged Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP) Credit: ADAM ROGAN Credit: ADAM ROGAN

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP) Credit: Adria-Joi Watkins Credit: Adria-Joi Watkins

This undated handout photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. State authorities identified Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, as the officer who shot Jacob Blake. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This undated handout photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas. State authorities identified Arenas one of the officers who deployed a taser at Jacob Blake before Blake was shot. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The National Guard protect the perimeter of government buildings in Kenosha, Wis. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. People gathered for the fifth night to protest the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Kyle Rittenhouse helps clean the exterior of Reuther Central High School in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

A woman sings during an ecumenical prayer service put on by multiple congregations, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. About 1,000 people attended. The pastors, who meet together regularly for private prayer, decided to hold a public event to encourage residents to pray for the city. Violent unrest broke out after video of the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, was widely disseminated on social media Sunday. Blake was shot in the back several times by a Kenosha police officer and left paralyzed. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mark Hoffman Credit: Mark Hoffman

Rev. Jessie Jackson, center, listens to questions from reporters, following a press conference near 63rd street and Sheridan on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Rev. Jackson arrived Thursday to address the unrest in Kenosha that stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer on Sunday and the shooting deaths of two protesters. At right is Bishop Tavis Grant, the field director for Rainbow Push. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Angela Peterson Credit: Angela Peterson

People protesting the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake stop for snacks Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Cars torched during violent protests this week in Kenosha, Wis., sit Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as demonstrators gather across the street to speak out against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras) Credit: Russell Contreras Credit: Russell Contreras

Residents stand in front of boarded-up businesses in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, days after protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent and demonstrators set fire to a number of buildings. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras) Credit: Russell Contreras Credit: Russell Contreras