Teenager kills 2 police officers in attack on Turkish police station

The assailant was arrested and the motive was under investigation, Elban said at the scene.

The teenager, who hasn't been identified, was subdued by police after being shot in the leg, according to Turkish news reports.

Police in Istanbul later detained a 32-year-old Iranian national who was allegedly in contact with the assailant, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The suspect was identified only by his initials K.N.

Earlier, the assailant's parents and two of his friends were also detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

“The perpetrator of the incident, a 16-year-old man, has been apprehended. His connections are being investigated," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. "I offer my condolences to our entire police force.”

Elban said the assailant had no previous criminal record. He lived on the same street as the police station and used a pump-action shotgun belonging to his father during the assault, Elban said.

A video of the assault posted on Cumhuriyet newspaper’s website showed the wounded teenager shouting “God is great” while lying on the pavement as police tried to subdue him.

Bystanders can be heard yelling “Take his weapon!” and “Call an ambulance!” Moments later, the suspect reached into a backpack and threw an object, prompting panicked shouts of “Bomb!” and “Shoot him, brother, shoot him!” from the crowd.

The assailant first shot and killed a police officer who was standing guard in front of the station. The second victim was a police chief inspector who was killed in an ensuing clash, Elban said.