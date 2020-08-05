Telemedicine provider Teladoc to spend $18.5B on Livongo

The practice was relatively slow to catch on with many patients before COVID-19, but now there’s growing momentum to keep telemedicine’s gains after the pandemic finally fades.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it was taking steps to give telehealth a broader role under Medicare.

Health care researchers also say they expect telemedicine to play a greater role in health care once the pandemic finally fades in part because people have become more used to the practice, and they may be more wary now of sitting in waiting rooms filled with other sick patients.

Doctors also see a greater role for the practice in monitoring people with chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes. That’s the speciality of Mountain View, California-based Livongo Health Inc.

The companies said Wednesday that their boards have unanimously approved their deal.

Once complete, Teladoc Health Inc. CEO Jason Gorevic will run the combined company, and Teladoc shareholders will own a 58% stake.

Teladoc shares slipped 5% to $237 before markets opened Wednesday, while Livongo Health Inc.'s stock jumped 9% to $153.65.