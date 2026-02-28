Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tempers flared in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 127-121 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night and resulted in the ejection of the Thunder's Lu Dort.

Dort fouled Denver's Nikola Jokic in the midst of a tight game and Jokic got in Dort's face. A scrum ensued and Jokic and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams were called for offsetting technical fouls. Dort was issued a Flagrant 2 and ejected.