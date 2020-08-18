‘Tenet’ to screen early at theaters in some U.S. cities

The $200 million spy thriller starring John David Washington will open more widely in the U.S. on Sept. 3.

“Tenet” is the first major new Hollywood movie to be released in theaters since most locations shuttered in mid-March. It's arrival could not come soon enough for the ailing theaters, many of which are opening this week without any significant new movies and instead programming popular back catalog films like “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Back to the Future” to entice audiences. The nation’s largest exhibitor, AMC, will open some of its doors Thursday, with Regal following on Friday.