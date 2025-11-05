Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Tennis great Venus Williams plans to start 33rd straight pro season in Auckland in January

FILE - Venus Williams speaks during a ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium between matches during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Sports
1 hour ago
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Tennis great Venus Williams plans to play for a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.

Organizers of the ASB Classic in New Zealand said Wednesday that the 45-year-old Williams would feature at their Jan. 5-11 event.

It suggests the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is preparing for the Australian Open later that month, a tournament she has twice lost in the final.

Williams made her pro tournament debut in 1994 in Oakland, California and has played at least two WTA events in each season since, the tour said.

She last played in singles at the U.S. Open in August, losing in three sets to 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the first round.

Ranked No. 570, Williams is five years older than the next oldest ranked players, Naoko Eto and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

