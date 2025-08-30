Tensions soar in Indonesia as protests over police brutality and lawmakers' allowances continue

One group of rioters set fire to a five-story building near the police compound in Kwitang neighborhood of central Jakarta, causing several people to be trapped inside. Some students halted their protests to help soldiers and residents rescue those trapped.

Other protesters destroyed traffic signs and other infrastructure, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the area. Demonstrators also attacked police trucks and patrol cars and damaged several government offices in the unrest that soon led crowds to looting and burning vehicles.

Shops and malls near the protest sites and Glodok Chinatown in Jakarta shuttered early over safety concerns as residents were still haunted by the May 1998 riots when racial violence against Chinese Indonesians broke out in Indonesia during violent protests that led to the fall of the Suharto dictatorship.

Amid the 1998 violence, over 1,000 died and thousands more were bankrupted or fled the country.

Clashes between rock-throwing demonstrators and riot police also broke out in other cities across the country, including Surabaya, Solo, Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, Manado, Bandung and Manokwari in the easternmost Papua region.

Ride-hailing drivers in the cities of Malang, Bengkulu and Pekanbaru staged a solidarity protest over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan's death.

As night fell, the clashes continued and quickly rippled in Jakarta and beyond, with tear gas lingering in the air and protesters refusing to disperse.

In Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, protesters stormed the governor’s office compound after destroying fences and torching vehicles. Security forces fired tear gas and used water cannons, but demonstrators fought back with fireworks and wooden clubs.

Protesters in Bandung and Makassar burned down local parliament buildings and demonstrators in the ancient royal cities of Yogyakarta and Solo called for sweeping police reform and asset seizure from corrupt officials. They set tires ablaze and damaged the regional parliament building.

The unrest came after a video on social media apparently showing the death of the motorcycle taxi driver during Thursday's clashes shocked the nation and spurred an outcry against the security forces.

Kurniawan was reportedly completing a food delivery service order when he was caught in the clash following days of violent demonstrations.

Witnesses told local television that the armored car from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

Thousands of motorcycle riders, along with rights activists and politicians attended Kurniawan's burial on Friday. They filled a major traffic circle in the heart of the city and sprawled into its main thoroughfares.

President Prabowo Subianto appealed for calm and expressed condolences in a televised speech.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply saddened by this incident,” Subianto said. “I was shocked and disappointed by the officers’ excessive actions.”

The former general said he has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the protests, and said he has ordered a thorough investigation. He called on people “to remain vigilant against elements that constantly stir up unrest and seek chaos.”

“In a situation like this, I urge all citizens to remain calm and trust in the government I lead, which will do what’s best for the people,” Subianto said.

Authorities confirmed that seven members of the police motor brigade who were linked to the incident have been detained and questioned, though the driver of the armored vehicle has not yet been identified.

As new protests broke out in cities across the southeast Asian country late Friday, Subianto, accompanied by several members of his Cabinet, visited the modest house of Kurniawan's parents in central Jakarta. He said the government would ensure financial support for the victim’s family.

Nationwide protests began Monday after reports revealed that all 580 lawmakers received a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) in addition to their salaries. The allowance, introduced last year, is almost 10 times the Jakarta minimum wage.

Critics argue the new allowance is not only excessive but also insensitive at a time when most people are grappling with soaring living costs and taxes and rising unemployment.

___

Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Andi Jatmiko in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.