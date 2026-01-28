Tesla annual profit plunges to lowest level since pandemic

Still, Tesla investors have kept the faith in Musk. The stock is up 9% in the past year.

Musk has been urging investors to focus less on car sales and more on what he considers a bright new future of robotaxis ferrying millions around in cars without drivers, or even steering wheels, and robots watering plants and taking care of elderly parents. Investors and analysts expect to hear more from Musk on those plans in a conference call later Wednesday.

For the fourth quarter of last year, Tesla's net income dropped 61% to $840 million, or 24 cents. Excluding one-time charges, net income totaled 50 cents per share, compared to analysts forecast of 45 cents.