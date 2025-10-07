Tesla offers cheaper version of its best-selling EV in bid to win back market share in a tough year

Tesla stock was down 1% to $448.32 in afternoon trading Tuesday. It had closed Monday up more than 5% after Tesla had teased fans with cryptic postings on social media about an imminent product announcement.

The stock is near all-time highs even though both sales and profits have plunged in recent quarters.

Compared to previous models, the new version comes with a shorter 321-mile driving range, fewer audio speakers and a fabric interior, not microsuede. The new model also lacks a panoramic glass roof and a touchscreen in the second row.

The new offering faces stiff competition in the $40,000 range for EVs from vehicles including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet’s Equinox EQ and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.