Tests: 2.5% of Italians had COVID-19, far more in the north

Dr. Franco Locatelli, a key government adviser on the pandemic, said the geographic variability in the results showed that Italy’s three-month nationwide lockdown was “absolutely crucial to sparing central and southern Italy from the same epidemiological wave that hit the north.”

Italy’s lockdown was among the strictest in Europe, with residents ordered to venture out only for unavoidable work, medical appointments or other necessities such as grocery shopping. The aim was to prevent the health care system in the less-developed south from being overwhelmed, as occurred in prosperous Lombardy. Police checkpoints, fines and cellphone data tracking were used to impress upon Italians the need to stay home.

Locatelli said the results also indicated that 27.3% of the people with the virus experienced no symptoms, demonstrating the need for continued social distancing and mask requirements. He stressed that the tests were not looking at whether the antibodies provided protection against the virus going forward, just the tested individuals had come into contact with the virus.

Numerous countries have also conducted tests to try to determine how many people may have been infected with the virus, including Austria, Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. Most countries have found prevalence levels of about 5% to 15%.

After starting out as the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, Italy has largely contained the spread of the virus. For the past few weeks, it has registered some 200-300 new confirmed cases each day, many of them imported by returning workers or migrants. On Monday, it added 159 confirmed cases and another 12 deaths.

The antibody test results also suggest that Italy’s COVID-19 death toll, which stood at 35,166 as of Monday, is in line with an estimated 2.3% mortality rate for the virus globally, Locatelli said.

The tests were originally supposed to be conducted on some 150,000 Italians in 2,000 cities and towns nationwide. However, the Red Cross ran into resistance from some Italians who declined to participate since a positive test for antibodies required an automatic quarantine and test to see if they still had the virus.

