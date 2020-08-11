Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

The case began Tuesday morning, with potential jurors popping onto the screen in a virtual Travis County courtroom before being separated out to complete surveys and receive training on how to use Zoom.

The misdemeanor traffic case is being broadcast live on YouTube and comes as the latest experiment in how to resume jury proceedings in a criminal justice system that's been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, the virus has put many court cases on indefinite hold and left some defendants in jail longer, exposing them to possible outbreaks. It's forced judges to try to manage hearings over video conference and even led the Supreme Court to hold oral arguments by phone for the first time in its history.