Texas medical board warns physicians who claim COVID-19 cure

Immanuel said she has used the drug on more than 400 patients, including elderly, asthmatics and diabetics.

“Big Tech is censoring Experts and suppressing the CURE. I will not be silenced,” she wrote on her Twitter page.

Dr. Robin Armstrong, a medical director of a Texas City nursing home and a state Republican Party officer, has said he has also provided hydroxychloroquine to 35 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but had not shown any symptoms. And Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center, has said the drug was part of a “cocktail” that the medical center is treating patients with and that it has been working “like a charm."

The Chronicle said it was unclear if Armstrong and Varon were still treating COVID-19 patients with the drug.

In its statement, the Texas Medical Board said that although there are drugs and therapies to treat COVID-19, there is no definitive cure and the medical community is “still learning, researching and gaining understanding of the virus.”