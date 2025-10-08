Texas National Guard troops now protecting federal property in Chicago area, official says

CHICAGO (AP) — An ‘element’ of 200 Texas National Guard troops has started protecting federal property in the Chicago area on Wednesday, according to a military spokesperson.
The spokesperson for the U.S. Northern Command spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss operational details not been made public.
The troops had arrived at a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, and had been getting settled Tuesday. The spokesperson wasn’t able to immediately offer details about how the troops were armed.
A lawsuit and Democratic leaders have vigorously fought the deployment.
