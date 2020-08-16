X

Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Police officers work near the house in Cedar Park, Texas, where a person remained barricaded Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Three police officers were shot, authorities said. The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, police said on Twitter. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Three police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove when three were shot. They said one person was barricaded inside the home.

The officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said on Twitter. The scene in Heritage Park Subdivision was still active, he said.

The city of Cedar Park has asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive, the city said on Twitter. The Cedar Park police and fire departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, the post said.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Police and other emergency vehicles are gathered near where three police officers were shot Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in Cedar Park, Texas. The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, police said on Twitter. (Andy Way/KXAN-TV via AP)
A police officer stands on a street near where emergency vehicles are gathered near where three police officers were shot Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in Cedar Park, Texas. The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, police said on Twitter. (Andy Way/KXAN-TV via AP)
