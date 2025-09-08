Texas' Sarkisian dismisses question about QB Arch Manning possibly having throwing issues

During Sarkisian's weekly news conference on Monday, a reporter said that Manning “seemed to be having some throwing pains,” and Sarkisian cut him off.

“According to who? Arch said that to you?” Sarkisian responded.

The reporter then asked if there is an explanation for why Manning “looked like that?”

“I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the bathroom, so I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that,” Sarkisian said and then moved on to the next question.

Manning was asked at a postgame news conference if he had any pain.

“No, no I gotta make that throw,” Manning said. “He was open. Ran a good dig route, so gotta make that throw.”

Sarkisian also was asked after the game if Manning was dealing with any injuries.

“I don’t know," Sarkisian responded. "News to me.”

Manning completed 19-of-30 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns while also scrambling 20-yards for another score.

He was badly off target a few times during a 14-7 loss at Ohio State in the season opener on Aug. 30, prompting a question about Manning's mechanics at Sarkisian's news conference the following Monday.

“There was a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn’t feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which, in turn, forced kind of a little bit more of a side arm delivery, which isn’t his style of throwing,” Sarkisian said. “I think if he can get his feet aligned and get his shoulders aligned, that can help with some of his accuracy.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football