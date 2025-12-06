Texas Tech earns Big 12 title and likely first-round CFP bye with 34-7 win over BYU

“If we are gonna buy a team, why not be the best,” Rodriguez said after No. 5 Tech's 34-7 win over 11th-ranked BYU in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

“Man, I can’t wait to see where the CFP is going to put us,” fourth-year Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “We're looking forward to the bye. You know, we’re hoping and expecting that’s where we’ll be.”

Rodriguez had 13 tackles and Ben Roberts overcame an early injury scare with two interceptions in the second half when Tech (12-1, No. 4 CFP) forced four turnovers while holding BYU to a season-low 200 total yards. The two linebackers have both played more than 40 games for a defense transformed by additions in the transfer portal.

Behren Morton, who made his 35th start but didn’t play in Tech’s only loss this year at Arizona State, threw two TDs to Coy Eakin and Stone Harrington kicked four field goals.

Texas Tech, one of only six schools that have been part of all 30 Big 12 seasons, likely prevented the league from getting a second team in the playoff.

“You can’t make a lot of mistakes like we did. We’ve learned it again. That’s the second time this year,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’ve said it before, I think they’re the best team in the country and I’m confirming it. They’re the best team in the country. It just so happens that we had to play the best team in the country twice.”

The only losses by BYU (11-2, No. 11 CFP) are to the Red Raiders, including 29-7 in Lubbock four weeks ago. The Cougars, who likely needed to be in the top 10 for a playoff spot, won't move up when the final CFP rankings come out Sunday.

Roberts got his first interception with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter when he reached up and deflected a pass by true freshman Bear Bachmeier. On the next play, Cameron Dickey took a direct snap and ran untouched 11 yards for a touchdown and 21-7 lead after a 2-point conversion.

Harrington, who kicked a school-record five field goals against BYU last month, missed a 49-yard field goal attempt after Roberts jumped a route to make a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter.

Midway through the first quarter on BYU's opening drive, Roberts was down on one knee at the end of a play. He came in and out of the game until halftime, then had a huge impact after that.

“His ab/hip was really bothering him, and (the training staff) got it loosened up and then all of a sudden we got two picks by this guy,” McGuire said.

Roberts believes he tweaked his lower abdomen when fully extended on a tackle of Bachmeier a few plays earlier.

“I just did everything I could to stretch it out and fix it up,” Roberts said. “The trainers really helped me at halftime. They got it all heated up and relaxed.”

Fast start

The Cougars avoided a slow start this time, going 90 yards in 14 plays on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead on LJ Martin’s 10-yard TD run. But they had only 24 more yards before halftime, and 110 the rest of the game. They trailed 26-0 in Lubbock before their only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Nearly a third

Roberts is the first player with multiple interceptions in one of the 24 Big 12 championship games. He almost had another one, but that deflection on a fourth-down play gave the ball back to the Red Raiders.

Eakin back in the end zone

Tech went ahead to stay on Eakin’s incredible leaping 33-yard TD catch early in the second quarter that made it 10-7. He reached up with both hands to snag the ball, and got a foot down while twisting and lunging into the end zone. He had a 28-yard catch-and-run score in the fourth quarter after Romello Height's fumble recovery.

Eakin had a TD catch in each of Tech’s first three games, but then had only one in the previous nine before the Big 12 title game.

The Takeaway

BYU: The Cougars' previous season low was 255 total yards in the first loss to Tech. Martin, who entered as the Big 12 rushing leader at 102.4 yards per game, had 76 yards on 19 carries.

Texas Tech: Another spectacular performance by the Red Raiders defense that was the Big 12’s best this season, along with the league’s best offense.

Up next

BYU waits to see where it will go for its 19th bowl game in 21 seasons.

Texas Tech won’t have a playoff game at home if it has a first-round bye and plays in one of the four CFP quarterfinal games Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. One of those games is the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football