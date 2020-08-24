Thai police summon 5 activists, arrest 1 for protests

Three of the other activists — Panupong Jadnok, Parit Chiwarak and Suwanna Tanlek — are also out on bail after being charged with sedition and other offenses related to the July 18 protest.

Panupong, however, was arrested by authorities on Monday for taking part in a protest this month. He was carried away by police while staging a solo demonstration against Prayuth in the eastern province of Rayong, where the prime minister was visiting.

Local news footage showed Panupong holding a placard outside a local market to be visited by Prayuth before plainclothes police surrounded him and carried him to a waiting van.

Noraset Nanongtoom, Panupong’s legal representative from the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, said he was facing six charges related to an Aug. 10 rally at Thammasat University outside Bangkok, where Panupong gave a speech.

The student-led protest movement has declared three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.

As the army chief in 2014, Prayuth led a coup ousting an elected government. He then served as prime minister in the military regime that succeeded it, and returned as premier after a general election last year. Laws guiding the 2019 election were widely seen as so heavily rigged in Prayuth’s favor that victory was all but guaranteed.

Associated Press writer Busaba Sivasomboon contributed to this report.