Thai protesters stage rally that may test movement's support

The sensitivity of the issue was illustrated by the failure of most mainstream Thai media to report in any detail on the students’ manifesto about the monarchy.

Police have arrested several protest leaders and charged them with sedition for statements made at a small rally in July. They were released on bail and vowed to attend Sunday’s rally, in what appeared to be defiance of the terms of their release.

It is unclear how the escalation of its demands to include the monarchy has affected the popularity of the protest movement, since it could alienate some followers or make them fearful that the authorities will crack down heavily on them.

The government may also be faced with a dilemma, since it is committed to defending the royal institution but likely wary of acting with too heavy a hand that might tilt public support to the protesters.

Prime Minister Prayuth’s government has done well in coping with the health aspects of the coronavirus, but its management of the economy had been lackluster even before COVID-19 battered it.

Royalists have responded to the student movement by defending the monarchy in online statements and petitions, and in person with a small presence adjacent to Sunday’s rally. They declared earlier that they were there to observe and bear witness to any insults to the monarchy.

A pro-democracy protester holds up a poster during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020.

Pro-democracy students dance during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020.

Pro-democracy protesters stand in front of a police line during a rally Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pro-democracy students dance during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020.

Supporters of the Thai monarchy hold images of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn near Democracy Monument where anti-government protesters are gathering Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.