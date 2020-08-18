Thailand's student-led protests against government grow

“People realize nowadays politics isn’t something remote,” said an 18-year-old student who only gave her nickname, Nudee. “When people realize this, they want a better future. That’s why we came out to protest.”

Pro-democracy hashtags linked to high school protests were trending on social media with photographs and videos showing young students at schools in a number of cities lined up on playgrounds and giving the salutes during the compulsory daily singing of the national anthem.

The displays of solidarity began last week and are a remarkable show of defiance within an educational system that stresses obedience to elders.

They appear to be growing after the largest anti-government rally in six years was held in Bangkok on Sunday and highlight how the student-led protest movement is capturing the imagination of many young people after six years of relative political quiet.

Thai media reported such school protests occurring in provinces including Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sawan, as well as in the capital.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he recognized the “pure” intentions of the high school students but said he believes some were bullied into joining the protests.

Many people have become weary of the rule of Prayuth, a former army chief who took power in a military coup in 2014 and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged to all but guarantee his victory.

Under his leadership the economy has struggled to compete with its neighbors, even before the damage inflicted by measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic. The government’s image has also been tarnished by corruption scandals for which no one has been held accountable. Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission, which supervises more than 1,000 schools, both private and public, issued an order allowing students to hold protest events on school premises provided they stay within the law and exclude outsiders.

The United Nations children’s organization UNICEF issued a statement calling for all parties to ensure that those involved remain safe and able to express their opinions peacefully without fear or intimidation.

The student-led protest movement has declared three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.

At Sunday’s large Bangkok rally they spelled out three more points: no more coups, no national unity government and upholding Thailand as a democracy with the king as head of state under the constitution.

The reference to a national unity government was apparently a warning to all political parties against making a backroom deal instead of holding elections, and the reference to the king seemed to be meant as a reassurance that they did not want to abolish the monarchy.

Protest leaders triggered controversy earlier this month when they expanded their original agenda, publicly criticizing the constitutional monarchy and issuing a 10-point manifesto calling for its reform.

Their action was virtually unprecedented, as the monarchy is considered sacrosanct in Thailand and any criticism is normally kept private. A lese majeste law calls for a prison sentence of three to 15 years for anyone found guilty of criticizing some members of the royal family.

___ Associated Press journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa and Busaba Sivasomboon contributed to this report.

High school students hold up blank sheets of paper while raising their hands with a three-fingered defiance salute at Samsen Wittayalai school in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A number of students are supporting an anti-government student movement with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A pro-democracy student arranges placards during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

High school students hold up blank sheets of paper and raise their hands with a three-fingered defiance salute at the Samsen Wittayalai school in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A number of students are supporting an anti-government student movement with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

High school students hold up blank sheets of paper and raise their hands with a three-fingered defiance salute at the Samsen Wittayalai school in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Some students are supporting an anti-government student movement with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Pro-democracy students raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students with tapes covering their mouths raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

A pro-democracy student with a tape covering her mouth raises three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students gather to participate in a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students gather to participate in a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy student display placards and wave their mobile phones with flashlights on during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students raise a three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute during a protest rally at Mahidol University in Nakhan Pathom, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Student protesters have stepped up pressure on the government with three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe