The best used hybrid SUVs you can buy for less than $25,000

Using a price cap of $25,000, Edmunds’ team has compiled five used hybrid-powered SUVs that are practical and kind to a car shopping budget.

The Escape Hybrid is the fuel-sipping cousin of Ford’s popular compact SUV. Getting it down the road is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor. Front-wheel drive is standard; all-wheel drive is optional. In terms of fuel economy, both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive models delivers an EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined. Edmunds has complimented the Escape’s comfortable ride, easy-to-use controls and everyday practicality.

Look for:Arriving for the 2020 model year, the fourth-generation Escape Hybrid is a well-rounded driving companion. For 2023, Ford updated the infotainment system and exterior design. For added peace of mind, it’s worth knowing the hybrid has always come standard with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 bundle of driver assist features.

The Honda CR-V has long been a top choice for SUV shoppers looking for reliable transportation at an affordable price. During testing, Edmunds complimented the driving refinement of the CR-V with the available hybrid powertrain. Braking and handling are equally polished, though Edmunds noted accelerating from 0 to 60 mph took 8.5 seconds — 1 second longer than the non-hybrid model. Fuel economy is strong at an EPA-estimated 38 mpg combined city/highway for 2020-2022 models. The spacious interior has good outward visibility and generous cargo space.

Look for:The hybrid version of the previous generation CR-V ran from 2020 through 2022. Standard equipment included all-wheel drive, a 7-inch touchscreen, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Honda Sensing suite of driver assist features. Honda dropped the entry-level LX trim for the 2021 model year, so used prices tick upward from that point.

Making a styling statement isn’t always high on car shoppers’ priority list. Hyundai didn’t get that memo because the Tucson Hybrid’s eye-catching design is highlighted by a sculpted exterior and headlights hidden within the pattern of the grille. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor coupled to standard all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is up to 38 mpg combined depending on the trim and model year. Better still, Edmunds notes this peppier drivetrain addresses the non-hybrid Tucson’s sluggish acceleration.

Look for:The redesigned Tucson created a splash when it arrived for the 2022 model year. Its upscale interior matched the bold exterior; the cabin was filled with high-quality materials, and standard features included an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity. The Tucson also has an outstanding warranty, including 10 years/100,000 miles of powertrain coverage.

The Niro makes a strong case for itself based on its lower price point and excellent economy. Along with the Niro hybrid, there are plug-in and fully electrified versions. Given its small size, the Niro delivers a surprising amount of passenger space and cargo room. The ride is generally smooth, though Edmunds noted it can get unsettled on bumpy roads. A class-leading warranty and up to an EPA-estimated 53 mpg combined, depending on the trim and model year, are two additional standout qualities.

Look for:A redesign for the 2023 model year gave the Niro a futuristic shape and improved cabin quality. Edmunds complimented the interior design but found some audio and climate controls overly finicky. The Niro is also front-wheel-drive, with no option to add all-wheel drive. Yet its budget-friendly prices mean used versions readily come in below $25,000.

The RAV4 Hybrid uses the strong foundation of Toyota’s best-selling SUV and adds greater fuel economy and speedier acceleration. Edmunds found the all-wheel-drive RAV4 Hybrid needed 7.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph — a second faster than the non-hybrid version. Fuel economy is excellent thanks to EPA-estimated combined average of up to 40 mpg depending on trim and model year. The RAV4 also has near class-leading cargo space, plus a low load floor that’s appreciated when loading heavy items.

Look for:The fifth generation of the RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid was available from 2019 to 2025. Outside of some upgraded tech touches — such as a larger touchscreen and improved smartphone connectivity — changes were minimal. The RAV4 holds onto its resale value, so older used models will more easily fall under $25,000.

Edmunds says

A well-maintained used hybrid SUV is a savvy way to save money when sealing the deal and in terms of keeping fuel bills reasonable.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.