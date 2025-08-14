The end is near: Megadeth to release final album and embark on farewell tour

Mustaine and the band have yet to reveal the final album’s title, release date or the band’s remaining tour dates.

His statement continued, with the frontman writing that now is the perfect time for the band to release a final album and embark on their final tour.

“Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he wrote. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

The statement arrived after the band shared a teaser post on Wednesday that read “The end is near…”

Megadeth was founded in 1983 after Mustaine was kicked out of Metallica, a band he co-founded. Megadeth released their debut album in 1985, “Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!”